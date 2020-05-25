The week ahead in business

The week ahead (copy) (copy) (copy)

Wall Street is taking off Monday for the federal Memorial Day holiday. File/AP

TODAY

U.S. stock and bond market is closed for Memorial Day.

TUESDAY

Standard & Poor's releases its S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for March and the first quarter.

U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for April.

The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for May.

Northwoods Mall owner CBL & Associates Properties reports quarterly financial results after twice delaying their release. 

AutoZone Inc. reports quarterly financial results.

Booz Allen Hamilton reports quarterly financial results.

Tuesday Morning Corp. reports quarterly financial results. 

WEDNESDAY 

Toll Brothers reports quarterly financial results. 

Ralph Lauren Corp. reports quarterly financial results. 

THURSDAY

U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods for April.

U.S. Commerce Department releases first-quarter gross domestic product.

U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.

The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for April.

Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they dipped to near historic lows as concerns mounted about the long-term effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the U.S. economy. The 30-year fixed-rate average sank to 3.24% from 3.28% and hovered just above the all-time low of 3.23% set in late April. The 15-year fixed-rate average slipped to 2.70% from 2.72%.

Costco Wholesale reports quarterly financial results 

Dollar General Corp. reports quarterly financial results 

Dell Technologies reports quarterly financial results 

TD Bank parent Toronto Dominion Bank reports quarterly financial results.

Dollar Tree Inc. reports quarterly financial results.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet reports quarterly financial results. 

Nordstrom reports quarterly financial results. 

FRIDAY

U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for April.

Big Lots Inc. reports quarterly financial results.

