TODAY
U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for October.
TUESDAY
The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors releases preliminary local homes sales figures for November.
U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis releases gross domestic product figures for more than 3,000 U.S. counties.
U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for November.
Retailers DSW Inc. and Francesca's Holdings Corp. report quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
The State Ports Authority holds its monthly board meeting at the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant.
The parent of Columbia-based South State Bank, the largest financial institution headquartered in South Carolina, holds its Investor Day in New York from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Executives will be discussing strategy and financial performance. A live webcast and other listening alternatives will be available through the investor relations section of southstatebank.com.
U.S. Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for November.
U.S. Treasury releases federal budget for November.
THURSDAY
Home-loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell amid continued slides in the stock market and tumbling oil prices. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dipped to 4.75% from 4.81%. The rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans declined to 4.21% from 4.25% the previous week.
Costco Wholesale Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
The S.C. Public Service Commission meets to decide whether to approve the proposed sale of SCE&G parent SCANA Corp. to Dominion Energy. The deal was triggered by the Cayce-based utility's decision to abandon the disastrous $9 billion V.C. Summer Nuclear Station expansion in July 2017.
U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for November.
The Federal Reserve releases industrial production for November.
U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for October.