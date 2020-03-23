The week ahead in business

TODAY
The Federal Reserve Bank's Chicago district releases its National Activity Index for February.
TUESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for February.
Shoe and apparel giant Nike Inc. releases quarterly financial results. Last week, the company temporarily shuttered its namesake retail stores in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Federal Reserve Bank's Richmond district, which includes South Carolina, releases its monthly manufacturing index.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods figures for February.
THURSDAY
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they climbed in a whip-sawing market amid deepening anxiety over devastation to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan jumped to 3.65% from 3.36%. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 3.06% from 2.77%. Freddie Mac said the rise was due to lenders increasing prices to deal with soaring demand for refinancings.
Lululemon Athletica releases its quarterly financial results.
U.S. Commerce Department releases gross domestic product figures for the fourth quarter.
U.S. Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income and personal spending figures for February.