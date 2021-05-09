The week ahead in business

MONDAY
- The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors release preliminary home sales figures for April.
- Charlotte-based Duke Energy reports quarterly financial results.
- Marriott International reports quarterly financial results.
- Greenville-based technology manufacturer ScanSource Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases its monthly job openings and labor turnover survey for March.
- Toyota reports quarterly financial results.
- Honda reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases the Consumer Price Index for April.
- U.S. Treasury releases federal budget for April.
THURSDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for April.
- U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
- Home-loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they declined, falling to their lowest level since late February. The benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dipped to 2.96% from 2.98%. The 15-year fixed-rate average edged slightly lower to 2.3% from 2.31%.
- The Walt Disney Co. reports quarterly financial results.
- Airbnb reports quarterly financial results.
- Department store operator Dillard's reports quarterly financial results.
- The Seneca-based parent of Oconee Federal Saving & Loan reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
- Fort Mill-based Diversey Holdings Ltd. reports its first quarterly financial results since becoming a publicly traded company.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for April.
- The Federal Reserve releases industrial production for April.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for March.