You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The week ahead in business

Home sales
Buy Now

Charleston-area home sales figures for April are due out Monday. File/Warren L. Wise/Staff

MONDAY

  • The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors release preliminary home sales figures for April. 
  • Charlotte-based Duke Energy reports quarterly financial results.  
  • Marriott International reports quarterly financial results.  
  • Greenville-based technology manufacturer ScanSource Corp. reports quarterly financial results.  

TUESDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases its monthly job openings and labor turnover survey for March.
  • Toyota reports quarterly financial results. 
  • Honda reports quarterly financial results. 

WEDNESDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases the Consumer Price Index for April.
  • U.S. Treasury releases federal budget for April.

THURSDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for April.
  • U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
  • Home-loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they declined, falling to their lowest level since late February. The benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dipped to 2.96% from 2.98%. The 15-year fixed-rate average edged slightly lower to 2.3% from 2.31%.
  • The Walt Disney Co. reports quarterly financial results. 
  • Airbnb reports quarterly financial results. 
  • Department store operator Dillard's reports quarterly financial results. 
  • The Seneca-based parent of Oconee Federal Saving & Loan reports quarterly financial results. 

FRIDAY

  • Fort Mill-based Diversey Holdings Ltd. reports its first quarterly financial results since becoming a publicly traded company. 
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for April.
  • The Federal Reserve releases industrial production for April.
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for March.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News