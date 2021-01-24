You have permission to edit this article.
The week ahead in business

Tanger Oulets Myrtle Beach
Social distancing signs are prevalent at Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach. The shopping center's owner reports earnings Monday. File/Jay Rodriguez/Staff

MONDAY

  • The parent company of the Tanger Outlets shopping centers in North Charleston, Bluffton and Myrtle Beach reports quarterly financial results. 

TUESDAY

  • Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for November.
  • The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for January.
  • Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.
  • Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
  • COVID-19 vaccine developer Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results.
  • Verizon Communications reports quarterly financial results.
  • Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
  • General Electric reports quarterly financial results.
  • Lockheed Martin reports quarterly financial results.
  • Synovus Financial reports quarterly financial results.

WEDNESDAY

  • Boeing Co., which is moving all 787 Dreamliner manufacturing to its North Charleston campus this year, reports quarterly financial results.
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods for December.
  • Federal Reserve policymakers release a statement about interest rates at 2 p.m.
  • Apple reports quarterly financial results.
  • Tesla reports quarterly financial results.
  • Facebook reports quarterly financial results.
  • AT&T reports quarterly financial results.
  • Norfolk Southern reports quarterly financial results.
  • South State Corp., formerly based in Columbia, reports quarterly financial results.

THURSDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product.
  • Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they pulled back slightly after jumping to their highest levels in two months. The 30-year fixed-rate average slipped to 2.77% from 2.79%. The 15-year fixed-rate average edged down to 2.21% from 2.23%.
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for December.
  • Credit card giants Visa and Mastercard report quarterly financial results.
  • McDonald's reports quarterly financial results.
  • Comcast reports quarterly financial results.
  • Southwest Airlines reports quarterly financial results.
  • Nucor Corp., which owns a large steelmaking operation in Huger, reports quarterly financial results.
  • WestRock Co., which owns the landmark Cooper River paper mill in North Charleston, reports quarterly financial results.
  • JetBlue Airways reports quarterly financial results.

FRIDAY

  • U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for December.
  • U.S. Labor Department releases employment costs for the fourth quarter.
  • The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for December.
  • Eli Lilly reports quarterly financial results.
  • Caterpillar reports quarterly financial results.

