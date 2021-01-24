The week ahead in business

MONDAY
- The parent company of the Tanger Outlets shopping centers in North Charleston, Bluffton and Myrtle Beach reports quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
- Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for November.
- The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for January.
- Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.
- Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
- COVID-19 vaccine developer Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results.
- Verizon Communications reports quarterly financial results.
- Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
- General Electric reports quarterly financial results.
- Lockheed Martin reports quarterly financial results.
- Synovus Financial reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
- Boeing Co., which is moving all 787 Dreamliner manufacturing to its North Charleston campus this year, reports quarterly financial results.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods for December.
- Federal Reserve policymakers release a statement about interest rates at 2 p.m.
- Apple reports quarterly financial results.
- Tesla reports quarterly financial results.
- Facebook reports quarterly financial results.
- AT&T reports quarterly financial results.
- Norfolk Southern reports quarterly financial results.
- South State Corp., formerly based in Columbia, reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product.
- Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they pulled back slightly after jumping to their highest levels in two months. The 30-year fixed-rate average slipped to 2.77% from 2.79%. The 15-year fixed-rate average edged down to 2.21% from 2.23%.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for December.
- Credit card giants Visa and Mastercard report quarterly financial results.
- McDonald's reports quarterly financial results.
- Comcast reports quarterly financial results.
- Southwest Airlines reports quarterly financial results.
- Nucor Corp., which owns a large steelmaking operation in Huger, reports quarterly financial results.
- WestRock Co., which owns the landmark Cooper River paper mill in North Charleston, reports quarterly financial results.
- JetBlue Airways reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
- U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for December.
- U.S. Labor Department releases employment costs for the fourth quarter.
- The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for December.
- Eli Lilly reports quarterly financial results.
- Caterpillar reports quarterly financial results.