The week ahead in business

MONDAY
- State and federal income tax payments from 2020 earnings are due by midnight. The deadline was pushed back about a month from April 15.
- Goose Creek-based staffing firm HireQuest Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
- The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for May.
- U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for March.
TUESDAY
- U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for April.
- Walmart, the largest private-sector employer in South Carolina, reports quarterly financial results.
- Home Depot reports quarterly financial results.
- Macy's reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
- The Federal Reserve releases minutes from April interest-rate meeting.
- Lowe's reports quarterly financial results.
- Target Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
- Cisco Systems reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases its weekly report on unemployment benefits.
- Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they edged lower and remained below 3%, but the decline is expected to be brief. The 30-year fixed-rate average slipped to 2.94% from 2.96%, and the comparable 15-year version dropped to 2.26% from 2.3%. "The low mortgage rate environment has been a boon to the housing market but may not last long as consumer inflation has accelerated at its fastest pace in more than twelve years and may lead to higher mortgage rates in the summer," said Freddie Mac economist Sam Khater.
- Ross Stores reports quarterly financial results.
- Kohls reports quarterly financial results.
- Petco reports quarterly financial results.
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
- The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for April.
- Deere & Co. reports quarterly financial results.