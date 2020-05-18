The week ahead in business

US unemployment surges to a Depression-era level of 14.7%

South Carolina reports how many job losses were triggered in April by the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday. File/AP

TODAY

The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for May.

Building materials maker James Hardie Industries, which recently announced it's closing its Summerville siding plant, reports quarterly financial results.

Northwoods Mall owner CBL & Associates Properties reports quarterly financial results after recently delaying their release.

TUESDAY

Retail giant Walmart Inc., South Carolina's largest private-sector employer, reports quarterly financial results.

Home Depot reports quarterly financial results.

Kohl's Corp. reports quarterly financial results.

J.C. Penney reports quarterly financial results.

U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for April.

WEDNESDAY

Lowe's Cos. Inc. reports quarterly financial results.

Target Corp. reports quarterly financial results.

Macy's Inc. reports quarterly financial results.

The Federal Reserve releases minutes from April interest-rate meeting.

THURSDAY

Shareholders of South State Bank, the largest bank headquartered in South Carolina, meet to vote on the previously announced merger with Florida-based CenterState Bank.

B.J,'s Wholesale Club, a Costco rival that has a store in Summerville, reports quarterly financial results.

Ross Stores Inc. reports quarterly financial results.

U.S. Labor Department releases its weekly report on new unemployment benefit applications.

The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for April.

Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they were mixed. The 30-year fixed-rate average crept up to 3.28% from 3.26%. The 15-year fixed-rate average slipped to 2.72% from 2.73%.

FRIDAY

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce releases unemployment figures for April, when the coronavirus  pandemic put millions of Americans out of work. 

Agriculture industry bellwether Deere & Co. reports quarterly financial results.

Contact John McDermott at 843-937-5572 or follow him on Twitter at @byjohnmcdermott

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News