The week ahead in business

TODAY
The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for May.
Building materials maker James Hardie Industries, which recently announced it's closing its Summerville siding plant, reports quarterly financial results.
Northwoods Mall owner CBL & Associates Properties reports quarterly financial results after recently delaying their release.
TUESDAY
Retail giant Walmart Inc., South Carolina's largest private-sector employer, reports quarterly financial results.
Home Depot reports quarterly financial results.
Kohl's Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
J.C. Penney reports quarterly financial results.
U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for April.
WEDNESDAY
Lowe's Cos. Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Target Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
Macy's Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
The Federal Reserve releases minutes from April interest-rate meeting.
THURSDAY
Shareholders of South State Bank, the largest bank headquartered in South Carolina, meet to vote on the previously announced merger with Florida-based CenterState Bank.
B.J,'s Wholesale Club, a Costco rival that has a store in Summerville, reports quarterly financial results.
Ross Stores Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
U.S. Labor Department releases its weekly report on new unemployment benefit applications.
The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for April.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they were mixed. The 30-year fixed-rate average crept up to 3.28% from 3.26%. The 15-year fixed-rate average slipped to 2.72% from 2.73%.
FRIDAY
The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce releases unemployment figures for April, when the coronavirus pandemic put millions of Americans out of work.
Agriculture industry bellwether Deere & Co. reports quarterly financial results.