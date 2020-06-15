The week ahead in business

TODAY
U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for April.
TUESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for May.
The Federal Reserve releases industrial production data for May.
U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for April.
The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for June.
Home-building giant Lennar Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for May.
Oracle Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
Recreational vehicle maker Winnebago Industries reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
Cruise ship giant Carnival Corp., which bases its Sunshine pleasure vessel at the Port of Charleston, reports quarterly financial results.
Harris Teeter parent Kroger Co. reports quarterly financial results.
Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants reports quarterly financial results.
U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates based on a survey of 125 lenders across the country. Last week, they were mostly steady and continued to hover near all-time lows. The 30-year fixed-rate average ticked up to 3.21% from 3.18%. The 15-year fixed-rate average was unchanged at 2.62%.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases current account trade deficit for the first quarter.
Automobile seller CarMax Inc. reports quarterly financial results.