TODAY
U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Labor Day.
TUESDAY
Santee Cooper's board meets at the Wampee Conference Center in Pinopolis at 2 p.m. to discuss the state-owned utility's business plan under newly hired CEO Mark Bonsall. Last week, the Moncks Corner-based power provider announced plans to shutter its coal-fired Winyah Generating Station near Georgetown over the next decade.
U.S. Commerce Department releases construction spending for July.
American Eagle Outfitters, Slack Technologies, the Michaels Cos. and Vera Bradley Inc. report quarterly financial results.
The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for August.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases international trade data for July.
The Federal Reserve releases its monthly "Beige Book" of regional economic conditions.
THURSDAY
Home loan financier Freddie Mac reports weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they ticked up slightly but remained near historic lows. The average rate on the 30-year home loan rose to 3.58% from 3.55%. The average for a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage edged up to 3.06% from 3.03%. Mortgage rates have fallen sharply as a slowing global economy and tensions from the trade war between the U.S. and China have caused the interest rates on government bonds to tumble.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Science Applications International Corp. and Signet Jewelers report quarterly financial results.
Payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in August.
U.S. Labor Department releases second-quarter productivity and costs data.
The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for August, 10 a.m.
U.S. Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims.
U.S. Commerce Department releases monthly factory orders for July
FRIDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases monthly employment data for August.