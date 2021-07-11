The week ahead in business

TUESDAY
- Quarterly earnings season gets underway as three major U.S. banks — JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs — and other big companies such as Pepsico report their latest financial results.
- U.S. Labor Department releases the Consumer Price Index for June, providing a update on inflation trends.
- U.S. Treasury releases the federal budget for June.
WEDNESDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for June.
- The Federal Reserve releases its monthly "Beige Book" of regional economic conditions around the country.
- Bank of America reports quarterly financial results.
- Citigroup reports quarterly financial results.
- Delta Air Lines reports quarterly financial results.
- Investment titan BlackRock Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases its weekly report on unemployment benefits.
- The Federal Reserve releases industrial production for June.
- Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell, tracking an unexpected decline in long-term bond yields. The 30-year fixed-rate home loan average dropped to 2.9% from 2.98% and has remained under 3% six of the past seven weeks. The fixed-rate average for a 15-year mortgage slid to 2.2% from 2.51%.
- Hartsville-based Sonoco Products reports quarterly financial results.
- Morgan Stanley reports quarterly financial results.
- Truist Financial, the Charlotte-based parent of BB&T and SunTrust, reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
- U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for June.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for May.
- U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for May.