You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The week ahead in business

Airline covid-19 tests (copy)

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, the largest carrier at Charleston International based on boardings, reports quarterly financial results Wednesday as earnings season starts up again. AP/File

TUESDAY

  • Quarterly earnings season gets underway as three major U.S. banks — JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs — and other big companies such as Pepsico report their latest financial results.
  • U.S. Labor Department releases the Consumer Price Index for June, providing a update on inflation trends.
  • U.S. Treasury releases the federal budget for June.

WEDNESDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for June.
  • The Federal Reserve releases its monthly "Beige Book" of regional economic conditions around the country.
  • Bank of America reports quarterly financial results.
  • Citigroup reports quarterly financial results.
  • Delta Air Lines reports quarterly financial results.
  • Investment titan BlackRock Inc. reports quarterly financial results. 

THURSDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases its weekly report on unemployment benefits. 
  • The Federal Reserve releases industrial production for June.
  • Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell, tracking an unexpected decline in long-term bond yields. The 30-year fixed-rate home loan average dropped to 2.9% from 2.98% and has remained under 3% six of the past seven weeks. The fixed-rate average for a 15-year mortgage slid to 2.2% from 2.51%.
  • Hartsville-based Sonoco Products reports quarterly financial results.
  • Morgan Stanley reports quarterly financial results.
  • Truist Financial, the Charlotte-based parent of BB&T and SunTrust, reports quarterly financial results. 

FRIDAY

  • U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for June.
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for May.
  • U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for May.

Contact John McDermott at 843-937-5572 or follow him on Twitter at @byjohnmcdermott

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News