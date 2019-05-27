TODAY
The U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Memorial Day.
TUESDAY
Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for March and the first quarter.
The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for May.
Book Allen Hamilton, which has a sizable presence in the Charleston region, reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
Dicks' Sporting Goods reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
Costco Wholesale, Dell Technologies, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Gap Inc., J. Jill and Ulta Beauty report quarterly financial results.
U.S. Commerce Department releases first-quarter gross domestic product.
The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for April.
Home-loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell slightly, marking a fourth straight week of declines to lure prospective purchasers in the spring home-buying season. The 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 4.06% from 4.07%. The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans declined to 3.51% from 3.53%.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income and spending data for April.