The week ahead in business

MONDAY
- The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for October.
- Toll Brothers Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases revised third-quarter productivity data.
- AutoZone Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
- Conn's Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
- U.S. Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for October.
- U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for October.
- Slack Technologies, which last week confirmed reports it's being acquired by Salesforce.com, reports quarterly financial results.
- Campbell Soup Co. reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
- The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors releases preliminary home sales figures for November.
- U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
- U.S. Labor Department releases the Consumer Price Index for November.
- Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they edged lower, reaching record lows for the 14th time this year against the backdrop of the pandemic-ravaged economy. The average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan slipped to 2.71% from 2.72% and down from 3.68% a year ago. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans declined to 2.26% from 2.28%.
- U.S. Treasury releases the federal budget for November.
- Costco reports quarterly financial results.
- Oracle Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
- Lululemon reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for November.