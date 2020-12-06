You have permission to edit this article.
The week ahead in business

Local homes sales figures are due out on Thursday. File/Brad Nettles/Staff

MONDAY

  • The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for October.
  • Toll Brothers Inc. reports quarterly financial results. 

TUESDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases revised third-quarter productivity data.
  • AutoZone Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
  • Conn's Inc. reports quarterly financial results. 

WEDNESDAY

  • U.S. Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for October.
  • U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for October.
  • Slack Technologies, which last week confirmed reports it's being acquired by Salesforce.com, reports quarterly financial results. 
  • Campbell Soup Co. reports quarterly financial results. 

THURSDAY

  • The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors releases preliminary home sales figures for November.
  • U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
  • U.S. Labor Department releases the Consumer Price Index for November.
  • Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they edged lower, reaching record lows for the 14th time this year against the backdrop of the pandemic-ravaged economy. The average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan slipped to 2.71% from 2.72% and down from 3.68% a year ago. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans declined to 2.26% from 2.28%.
  • U.S. Treasury releases the federal budget for November.
  • Costco reports quarterly financial results.  
  • Oracle Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
  • Lululemon reports quarterly financial results.

FRIDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for November.

