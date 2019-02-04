TODAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases factory orders for December.
Google parent Alphabet Inc., Beazer Homes USA and Sysco Corp. are among the companies releasing quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for January.
Greenville-based technology company ScanSource and papermaking giant Domtar Corp., which has its corporate offices in Fort Mill, release quarterly financial results. Allstate Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp, and the Walt Disney Co. are among the other companies reporting earnings.
WEDNESDAY
Daniel Island-based Blackbaud Inc., the largest technology employer based in the Charleston area, releases fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Cummins Inc., General Motors Corp. and Humana Inc. are among the other companies reporting earnings.
U.S. Labor Department releases fourth-quarter productivity data.
THURSDAY
Home-loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly long-term mortgage rates. Last week, they edged up after declining in recent weeks. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rose to 4.46% from 4.45%. The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans ticked up to 3.89% from 3.88%.
The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for December.
Northwoods Mall owner CBL & Associates Properties releases quarterly financial results. Twitter Inc., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Mattel Inc. and casual-restaurant giant YUM Brands are among the other companies reporting earnings.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for December.