TODAY
State-owned utility Santee Cooper holds a board meeting beginning at 8 a.m. at the Wampee Conference Center in Pinopolis. Last week, S.C. lawmakers voted to seek bids to either sell the 85-year-old power provider or turn over its management to a private company.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., owner of Tanger Outlets in North Charleston, reports quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
Dominion Energy, which bought Cayce-based SCANA Corp. and SCE&G earlier this year, holds its annual meeting of shareholders at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center in Columbia. It starts at 9:30 a.m.
Rock Hill-based three-dimensional printing technology manufacturer 3D Systems Corp. reports quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: Anheuser-Busch Inbev; Aramark; Charles River Laboratories; Lyft; Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp.; SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., TripAdvisor Inc.; Tuesday Morning Corp.; and U.S. Foods Holding Corp.
U.S. Commerce Department releases international trade data for March.
U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for March.
The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for March.
WEDNESDAY
Carowinds owner Cedar Fair LP reports quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: Diamondrock Hospitality Corp.; Fox Corp.; Honda Motor Co.; WCBD-TV owner Nexstar Media Group; Office Depot Inc.; RLJ Lodging Trust; Sunoco LP; The Walt Disney Co.; and The Wendy's Co.
THURSDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for April.
U.S. Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for March.
Home-loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell after four straight weeks of increases, giving a boost to prospective home buyers during the spring sales season. The average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 4.14% from 4.20%. The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans declined to 3.60% from 3.64%.
Air Lease Corp.; Cumulus Media Inc.; GoPro Inc.; Stantec Inc.; TrueCar Inc.; Yelp Inc.; and Zillow Group Inc. report quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases the Consumer Price Index for April.
U.S. Treasury releases federal budget for April.
Viacom Inc. reports quarterly financial results.