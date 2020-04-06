The week ahead in business

TUESDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for February.
The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for February.
Levi Strauss & Co. reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
Delta Air Lines, the largest carrier at Charleston International Airport based on boardings, provides hard numbers about how the coronavirus pandemic is hurting the travel industry when it reports quarterly financial results.
The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its March interest-rate meeting.
THURSDAY
Thw S.C. Board of Economic Advisors meets in Columbia to announce new state revenue projections, which have been changing for the worse because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for March.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they >>>
U.S. Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for February.
Rite Aid Corp. reports quarterly financial results
FRIDAY
The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors releases monthly home sale figures for March.
U.S. Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for March.
U.S. Treasury releases federal budget for March.
U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Good Friday.