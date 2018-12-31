TODAY
U.S. stock and bond markets will operate on a normal schedule on New Year's Eve.
It is scheduled to be the final trading day for shares of Cayce-based SCANA Corp. on the New York Stock Exchange. The S.C. Electric & Gas parent company is being sold to Dominion Energy of Richmond, Va.
TUESDAY
U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for New Year's Day.
WEDNESDAY
Shares of SCANA Corp., one of South Carolina's largest public companies, are dropped from the S&P 500 stock index because of the utility owner's recently approved sale to Dominion Energy.
THURSDAY
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell, offering a slight degree of relief to would-be home buyers. The average on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dipped to 4.55% from 4.62%. The average for the 15-year fixed-rate loan dropped to 4.01% from 4.07%.
U.S. Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims.
ADP releases its employment survey for December.
The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for December.
U.S. Commerce Department releases construction spending for November.
Automakers release vehicle sales for December.
FRIDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases employment data for December