You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The week ahead in business

  • Updated
Denny's Corp.

Upstate-based Denny's Corp. will provide a look at how the casual dining industry is faring when it releases earnings Tuesday. File/Provided

MONDAY

  • U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Presidents' Day.
  • The annual S.C. Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Travel is held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

TUESDAY

  • U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for December.
  • Spartanburg-based restaurant operator Denny's Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
  • CVS Health Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
  • AutoNation reports quarterly financial results.

WEDNESDAY

  • U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for January.
  • U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for January.
  • The Federal Reserve releases industrial production figures for January.
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for December.
  • The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for February,
  • The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its January interest-rate meeting.
  • Lodging giants Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Hyatt Hotels and Choice Hotels report quarterly financial results.

THURSDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for January.
  • Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they were mostly flat to slightly lower. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan was unchanged at 2.73%. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among homeowners seeking to refinance, eased to 2.19% from 2.21%. 
  • Retail giant Walmart Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
  • The Southern Co. reports quarterly financial results.
  • Century Aluminum, which operates a large smelter near Goose Creek, reports quarterly financial results.
  • Marriott International reports quarterly financial results.

FRIDAY

  • The National Association of Realtors releases existing U.S. home sales for January.
  • Deere & Co. reports quarterly financial results.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News