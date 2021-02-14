The week ahead in business

MONDAY
- U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Presidents' Day.
- The annual S.C. Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Travel is held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.
TUESDAY
- U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for December.
- Spartanburg-based restaurant operator Denny's Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
- CVS Health Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
- AutoNation reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
- U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for January.
- U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for January.
- The Federal Reserve releases industrial production figures for January.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for December.
- The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for February,
- The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its January interest-rate meeting.
- Lodging giants Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Hyatt Hotels and Choice Hotels report quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for January.
- Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they were mostly flat to slightly lower. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan was unchanged at 2.73%. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among homeowners seeking to refinance, eased to 2.19% from 2.21%.
- Retail giant Walmart Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
- The Southern Co. reports quarterly financial results.
- Century Aluminum, which operates a large smelter near Goose Creek, reports quarterly financial results.
- Marriott International reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
- The National Association of Realtors releases existing U.S. home sales for January.
- Deere & Co. reports quarterly financial results.