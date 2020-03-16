The week ahead in business

TODAY
State and federal employment figures for January are released.
Capital Senior Living Corp., which operates six senior living communities in South Carolina, releases quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates. The central bank approved a rare emergency half-point rate cut on March 4 in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Economic bellwether and package delivery giant FedEx Corp. releases quarterly financial results.
Greenville-based Southern First Bancshares Inc., which has two Charleston-area branches, releases quarterly financial results.
U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for February.
The Federal Reserve releases industrial production for February.
U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for January.
U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for January.
WEDNESDAY
Consumer foods maker General Mills releases quarterly financial results.
Home furnishings retailer Williams-Sonoma releases quarterly financial results.
U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for September.
Federal Reserve policymakers led by Jerome Powell issue a statement about interest rates and the economy at 2 p.m. Many experts anticipate that another rate cut will be announced.
THURSDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases current account trade measure for the fourth quarter.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they were mixed. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year loan rose to 3.36% from 3.29% — which was the lowest level since mortgage buyer Freddie Mac started tracking it in 1971. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 2.77% from 2.79% last week. The decline has been driven by investors shifting money out of the stock market and into the safety of U.S. Treasurys as the crisis in confidence around the global coronavirus outbreak has worsened. Long-term mortgage rates tend to track the yields on the 10-year Treasury note, so they typically fall in tandem.
Home-building giant Lennar Corp. releases quarterly financial results.
Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants Inc. releases quarterly financial results.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. releases quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for February.
Luxury jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co. releases quarterly financial results.
Hibbett's Sports Inc. releases quarterly financial results.