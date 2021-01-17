The week ahead in business

MONDAY
- U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
TUESDAY
- The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors releases preliminary home sales figures for December and all of 2020, which was another record year for the industry despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The board of the S.C. State Ports Authority meets.
- The board of the Jasper Ocean Terminal, a new 1,500-acre port that South Carolina and Georgia are proposing to build on the Palmetto State side of the Savannah River in Jasper County, meets for the first time since June 16
- U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for December.
- Charlotte-based Bank of America reports quarterly financial results.
- Netflix reports quarterly financial results.
- IBM Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
- Goldman Sachs reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
- The National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for January.
- United Airlines reports quarterly financial results.
- Procter & Gamble reports quarterly financial results.
- UnitedHealth Group reports quarterly financial results.
- Morgan Stanley reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
- U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for December.
- U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
- Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they jumped after falling to all-time lows. The 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 2.79% from 2.65%. A year ago it was at 3.65%. The 15-year fixed-rate average also moved higher, to 2.23% from 2.16%.
- CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
- Truist Financial, parent company of BB&T and SunTrust regional bank franchise, reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
- The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for December.
- NextEra Energy, a potential buyer for state-owned electric utility Santee Cooper, reports quarterly financial results.
- Regions Bank's parent company reports quarterly financial results.