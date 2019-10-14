TODAY
The U.S. bond market is closed for Columbus Day.
U.S. Treasury releases federal budget for fiscal year 2018, 2 p.m.
Nashville-based bank owner Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., which has 11 branches in the Charleston region, releases its quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
Wells Fargo & Co., the biggest bank operating in South Carolina based on deposits and branches, releases quarterly financial results. Other companies reporting earnings include: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., BlackRock Inc., United Airlines Holdings and Johnson & Johnson.
WEDNESDAY
Bank of America, the second-biggest bank operating in South Carolina based on deposits and branches, releases quarterly financial results. Other companies reporting earnings include: Alcoa Corp., IBM Corp., Netflix, CSX Corp., First Horizon National, US Bancorp and WABCO Holdings.
U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for September.
U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for August.
The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for October.
The Federal Reserve releases its monthly "Beige Book" of regional economic conditions.
U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for August.
THURSDAY
Regional bank parents BB&T Corp. of Winston-Salem and SunTrust of Atlanta, which are finalizing their merger, release quarterly financial results. Other companies reporting earnings include: Pee Dee-based Sonoco Products, Morgan Stanley, Philip Morris International and Honeywell International.
U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for September.
The Federal Reserve releases industrial production figures for September.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell amid continued uncertainty about the economy's outlook. The average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dipped to 3.57% from 3.65%. The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans declined to 3.05% from 3.14%.
FRIDAY
American Express releases quarterly financial results.