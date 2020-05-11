The week ahead in business

TODAY
The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors is scheduled to release home sales figures for April.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Marriott International reports quarterly financial results.
Choice Hotels International reports quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for April.
U.S. Treasury releases federal budget figures for April.
Charlotte-based Duke Energy reports quarterly financial results.
Honda Motor Co. Ltd. reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for April.
Cisco Systems reports quarterly financial results.
Toyota Motor Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
Sony Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits and new jobless aid claims.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they were mixed while continuing to hover near all-time lows. The benchmark 30-year home loan edged up to 3.26% from 3.23% last week, which was the lowest level since Freddie started tracking rates in 1971. A year ago, the rate stood at 4.10%. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 2.73% from 2.77%.
Movie theater owner AMC Entertainment holdings Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for April.
The Federal Reserve releases industrial production figures for April.
U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for March.
U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for March.
U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for March.