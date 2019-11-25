TODAY
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp., which owns industrial buildings in the Charleston region, releases quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
Best Buy Inc., Chico's FAS, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Dell Technologies, Dick's Sporting Goods, Dollar Tree, Hormel Foods Corp. and HP Inc. report quarterly financial results.
Standard & Poor's releases the S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for 20 large cities for September.
The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for November.
U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for October.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods for October.
Deere & Co., Tiffany & Co. and J. Jill Inc. report quarterly financial results.
U.S. Commerce Department releases third-quarter gross domestic product.
The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home sales index for October.
The Federal Reserve releases its monthly "Beige Book' of regional economic conditions within its 12 districts.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, unresolved trade talks between the U.S. and China pushed the 30-year fixed-rate average to its lowest level in six weeks, to 3.66% from 3.75%, as investors sought out bonds and put downward pressure on yields. The 15-year fixed-rate average dropped to 3.15% from 3.2%.
THURSDAY
U.S. stock and bond markets and many employers are closed for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
FRIDAY
Retailers mark "Black Friday," the traditional kick-off of the critical holiday shopping season and the industry's busiest time of the year.