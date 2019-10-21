TODAY
The S.C. State Ports Authority board meets at the Charleston Area Convention Center at 10:30 a.m.
The parent companies of Xerox and ServisFirst Bank report quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for September.
JetBlue Airways, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Procter & Gamble, Travelers Cos., Regions Financial, Synovus Financial, Lockheed Martin and Harley-Davidson are among the companies reporting quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
Boeing Co., one of the Charleston region's largest private-sector employers, and Mount Holly smelter owner Century Aluminum report quarterly financial results.
Other companies releasing earnings include: Eli Lilly & Co., Ford Motor, General Dynamics, Norfolk Southern, Caterpillar and United Community Financial.
THURSDAY
North Charleston-based chemical maker Ingevity Corp. holds a live webcast at 10 a.m. to discuss its third quarter financial results.
Charleston-based CresCom Bank parent Carolina Financial Corp. releases quarterly financial results. Management will hold a conference call Friday at 11 a.m. to review earnings and performance trends.
Other companies reporting quarterly earnings include: Amazon.com, American Airlines, 3M, Alaska Air Group, Southwest Airlines and Comcast.
U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods for September.
U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for September.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they rose after signs of a trade truce between the U.S. and China pushed up the rate on 10-year Treasuries. The average for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 3.69% from 3.57%. The average on a 15-year home loan moved up to 3.15% from 3.05%.
FRIDAY
Fort Mill-based and Canadian-owned paper maker Domtar Corp. releases quarterly financial results.