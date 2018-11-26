TODAY
The Chicago Fed National Activity Index on overall economic activity and related inflationary pressure is released.
TUESDAY
Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for September.
The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for November.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., Hibbett Sports Inc. and Salesforce.com report quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases third-quarter gross domestic product.
U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for October.
Burlington Stores Inc., Chico's FAS Inc., Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., J. Jill Inc., J.M. Smucker Co., Royal Bank of Canada and Tiffany & Co. report quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for October.
The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for October.
The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its October interest-rate meeting, when it held rates at their existing levels.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Dollar Tree Inc., HP Inc and Toronto Dominion Bank report quarterly financial results.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they recorded their biggest drop in nearly four years but remained much higher than a year ago. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage fell to 4.81% from 4.94%. It was the biggest weekly drop since January 2015 but up from 3.92% a year ago. The rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans fell to 4.24% from 4.36%. Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater attributed the declines last week to tumbling oil prices and stock prices.
FRIDAY
Citi Trends Inc. reports quarterly financial results.