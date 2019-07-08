TODAY
The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for May.
TUESDAY
The board of state-owned utility Santee Cooper meets at 11 a.m. at the Wampee Conference Center in Pinopolis to appoint Mark Bonsall as its next president and chief executive officer and Charles Duckworth as deputy CEO.
U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for May.
Pepsico Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co. report quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for May.
The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its June interest-rate meeting.
Bed Bath & Beyond reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for June.
Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they rose slightly after falling for 7 consecutive weeks. The benchmark 30-year fixed-rate average increased to 3.75% from 3.73%. The 15-year fixed-rate home loan average ticked up to 3.18% from 3.16%. Mortgage rates reversed course largely based on the U.S. and China agreeing to restart trade negotiations following the Group of 20 summit in Japan.
U.S. Treasury releases federal budget for June.
Delta Air Lines, the largest carrier at Charleston International based on passenger volume, reports quarterly financial results. Last week, the Atlanta-based company boosted its earnings forecast because of rising revenue. The airline said it expects to earn between $2.25 and $2.35 per share for the April-June period, up from an earlier forecast of $2.05 to $2.35. Delta said its revenue is rising by 8% to 8.5%, compared to an earlier prediction of 6% to 8% over the same quarter a year ago. Some of that is due to more seats for sale, but revenue per seat is also rising.
FRIDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for June.