TODAY
Charlotte-based Bank of America Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for September.
U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for August.
TUESDAY
The Federal Reserve releases industrial production for September.
U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for August.
The National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for October.
U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for August.
Companies reporting quarterly financial results include: CSX Corp., IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Morgan Stanley, Netflix and United Continental Holdings
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for September.
The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its September interest-rate meeting.
THURSDAY
The S.C. State Ports Authority holds its monthly board meeting in Greer.
Companies reporting quarterly financial results include: BB&T Corp.; Nucor Corp.; and Sonoco Products Co.
Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they leaped to their highest levels in seven years amid global anxiety over rising interest rates that gripped the financial markets. The average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate home loan jumped to 4.90% from 4.71%, the highest level for the benchmark rate since April 2011. The rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages rose to 4.29% from 4.15%.
FRIDAY
The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for September.
Companies reporting quarterly financial results include: Honeywell International; Procter & Gamble Co.; and SunTrust Banks Inc.