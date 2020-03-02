The week ahead in business

TODAY
The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for February.
U.S. Commerce Department releases construction spending for January.
TUESDAY
Daniel Island-based software firm Benefitfocus Inc. releases quarterly financial results. Management holds a conference call and webcast with investors and financial analysts at 5 p.m.
Investors gain more insight into the 2019 holiday sales as several large national retailers report quarterly earnings. They include: Target Corp., Ross Stores, Kohl's, Nordstrom and Urban Outfitters.
WEDNESDAY
Payroll processor ADP releases its employment survey for February.
The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for February.
The Federal Reserve releases its monthly "Beige Book" of regional economic conditions.
American Eagle Outfitters, Dollar Tree., Campbell Soup Co. and J. Jill Co. report quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they declined amid growing concerns over the economic impact of China's viral outbreak pushed more investors into bonds, driving down yields. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate home loan fell to 3.45% from 3.49%; the 15-year fixed mortgage slipped to 2.95% from 2.99%.
U.S. Labor Department releases fourth-quarter productivity data.
U.S. Commerce Department releases factory orders for January.
Costco Wholesale Corp., Kroger Co., Burlington Stores, H&R Block, WideOpenWest and Hovnanian Enterprises report quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases employment data for February.
U.S. Commerce Department releases international trade data for January.
U.S. Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for January.
The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for January.