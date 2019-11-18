TODAY
The National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for November.
U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for September.
TUESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for October.
Economic bellwether The Home Depot releases quarterly financial results. Other companies reporting earnings include: Campbell Soup Co., Kohl's, TJX Cos. and Urban Outfitters.
WEDNESDAY
The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its October meeting, when it cut short-term interest rates for the third time this year. Most experts forecast that the Fed will hold rates steady when it meets in December. But some economists expect growth will slow in the coming months, prompting the central bank to cut again next year.
Lowe's Cos. and Target Corp. release quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they resumed their rise after a short-lived retreat. The 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 3.75% from 3.69%, the fourth time it has increased in the previous five weeks. The 15-year fixed-rate average was 3.2%, up from 3.13%.
The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for October.
Greenville-based Delta Apparel, owner of the Salt Life clothing brand, releases quarterly financial results. Other companies reporting earnings include: Dillard's; The Gap Inc.; Williams-Sonoma; Macy's; and Ross Stores.
FRIDAY
Foot Locker and J.M. Smucker Co. release quarterly financial results.