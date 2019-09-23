TODAY
The parent companies of Carnival Cruise Line and Upstate-based Oconee Federal Savings & Loan Association report quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
Nike Corp. and national home builder Lennar Corp. report quarterly financial results.
Standard & Poor's releases the S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices in 20 major U.S. cities in July.
The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for September.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for August.
THURSDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases second-quarter gross domestic product.
The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home sales index for August.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases average weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they jumped higher while staying close to the historic lows that appear to be helping the real estate market. The average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.73% from 3.56%. The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans climbed to 3.21% from 3.09%.
Conagra Brands Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods for August.
U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for August.
Cargill Inc. reports quarterly financial results.