The week ahead in business

Boeing PPE01.jpg (copy)
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun (right) made his first public appearance at the company's North Charleston campus in May. He will likely be asked about the Octo. 1 decision to consolidate all 787 production in South Carolina during his quarterly earnings call Wednesday. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

MONDAY

  • U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for September.
  • South State Corp., which was headquartered in Columbia until its merger with a Florida bank this year, reports quarterly financial results.

TUESDAY

  • U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods for September.
  • Standard & Poor's releases its S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices in 20 major U.S. housing markets for August.
  • The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for October.
  • Spartanburg-based restaurant chain Denny’s Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
  • Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer, Merck and Eli Lilly report quarterly financial results.
  • BP, which is selling its Cooper River chemical plant, reports quarterly financial results.
  • JetBlue Airways reports quarterly financial results.

WEDNESDAY

  • Boeing Co., which recently announced it will consolidate all 787 production at its North Charleston plant, reports quarterly financial results.
  • Daniel Island-based Blackbaud, which has been under scrutiny for a ransomware hack, reports quarterly financial results. Management holds a conference call Thursday at 8 a.m.
  • North Charleston-based chemical maker Ingevity Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
  • General Electric Co. reports quarterly financial results.
  • Spirit Airlines reports quarterly financial results.

THURSDAY

  • Century Aluminum, which is threatening to shut down its smelter near Goose Creek unless it can secure cheaper power rates from Santee Cooper, reports quarterly financial results.
  • U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases third-quarter gross domestic product figures.
  • Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell to another record low. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 2.80% from 2.81%. The 15-year average decreased to 2.33% from 2.35%.
  • The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home sales index for September.
  • Technology titans Apple, Alphabet and Facebook report quarterly financial results.

FRIDAY

  • U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for September.
  • Oil giants ExxonMobil and Chevron report quarterly financial results.
  • Altria Group reports quarterly financial results.

