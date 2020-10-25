The week ahead in business

MONDAY
- U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for September.
- South State Corp., which was headquartered in Columbia until its merger with a Florida bank this year, reports quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
- U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods for September.
- Standard & Poor's releases its S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices in 20 major U.S. housing markets for August.
- The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for October.
- Spartanburg-based restaurant chain Denny’s Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
- Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer, Merck and Eli Lilly report quarterly financial results.
- BP, which is selling its Cooper River chemical plant, reports quarterly financial results.
- JetBlue Airways reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
- Boeing Co., which recently announced it will consolidate all 787 production at its North Charleston plant, reports quarterly financial results.
- Daniel Island-based Blackbaud, which has been under scrutiny for a ransomware hack, reports quarterly financial results. Management holds a conference call Thursday at 8 a.m.
- North Charleston-based chemical maker Ingevity Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
- General Electric Co. reports quarterly financial results.
- Spirit Airlines reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
- Century Aluminum, which is threatening to shut down its smelter near Goose Creek unless it can secure cheaper power rates from Santee Cooper, reports quarterly financial results.
- U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases third-quarter gross domestic product figures.
- Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell to another record low. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 2.80% from 2.81%. The 15-year average decreased to 2.33% from 2.35%.
- The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home sales index for September.
- Technology titans Apple, Alphabet and Facebook report quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
- U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for September.
- Oil giants ExxonMobil and Chevron report quarterly financial results.
- Altria Group reports quarterly financial results.