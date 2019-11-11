TODAY
The U.S. bond market is closed for Veterans Day; the stock market is open.
Cumulus Media, which owns five radio stations in the Charleston market and 15 others in South Carolina, reports quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
Greenville-based technology maker ScanSource Inc. reports quarterly financial results. Other companies reporting earnings include: D.R. Horton, Dean Foods, Tyson Foods and CBS Corp.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for October.
U.S. Treasury releases federal budget for October.
Beazer Homes USA Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc. release quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
Retail giant Walmart Inc., the largest private sector employer in South Carolina, releases quarterly financial results.
U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for October.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they slipped from the highest level since July and remain at historically low levels that are helping would-be purchasers to buy homes. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 3.69% from 3.78%. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage fell to 3.13% from 3.19%.
FRIDAY
Department store operator J.C. Penney Co. Inc. releases quarterly financial results.
U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for October.
The Federal Reserve releases industrial production for October.
U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for September.