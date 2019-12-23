TODAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales figures for November.
TUESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases its durable goods report for November.
U.S. financial markets shut down early for the Christmas holiday: The stock market closes at 1 p.m.; the bond market closes at 2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Stock and bond markets and many employers are closed for Christmas Day.
THURSDAY
Retailers brace for one of the busiest days of the year as customers return or exchange unwanted or broken holiday gifts.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they were unchanged, staying near historically low levels. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage held at 3.73%, while the corresponding figure for a 15-year home loan stayed flat at 3.19%.
FRIDAY
Bebe Stores reports quarterly financial results.