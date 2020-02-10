The week ahead in business

TODAY
The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors is scheduled to release its monthly home sales report for January.
Daniel Island-based Blackbaud Inc., which sells software and services to the philanthropic industry, reports quarterly financial results. Management will hold a conference call at 8 a.m. Tuesday to discuss.
Industrial textile and specialty materials manufacturer Albany International Inc., which has a plant in St. Stephen, reports quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
Dominion Energy, which acquired South Carolina Electric & Gas and Cayce-based SCANA Corp. last year, reports quarterly financial results. Also releasing earnings are two Upstate companies: the restaurant chain Denny's Corp. and consumer finance lender Regional Management Corp.
U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for December.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Treasury releases federal budget for January.
Cisco Systems and CVS Health report quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for January.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell for the third straight week, as the benchmark 30-year loan marked its lowest point in three years. The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 3.45% from 3.51% and down from 4.41% a year ago. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage eased to 2.97% from 3.0%.
Duke Energy, Alibaba Group, Pepsico, Kraft Heinz, Expedia Group and Yeti Holdings report quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
Air Lease Corp., a major buyer of Boeing Co. jets, reports quarterly financial results.
U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for January.
The Federal Reserve releases industrial production for January.
U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for December.