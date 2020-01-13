TODAY
The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce unveils its 2020 legislative agenda at the State House in Columbia.
Longtime Boeing Co. board member and former chairman David Calhoun officially replaces the ousted Dennis Muilenberg as president and chief executive officer of the aerospace giant, one of the Charleston region's largest employers. The new CEO's top priority: to steer the embattled planemaker out of its 737 Max crisis.
U.S. Treasury releases federal budget for December.
TUESDAY
The S.C. General Assembly reconvenes to start the 2nd and final year of its 123rd legislative session.
U.S. Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for December.
Three of the nation's biggest banks — JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Co. and Citigroup Inc. — report their quarterly financial results to kick off the first 2020 earnings season. Also releasing earnings is Delta Air Lines.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for December.
The Federal Reserve releases its monthly "Beige Book of regional economic conditions within its districts.
Bank of America reports quarterly financial results.
UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Midlands-based bank owner First Community Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for December.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they tumbled amid fresh tensions in the Middle East. The 30-year fixed-rate average fell to 3.64% from 3.72%, slipping to its lowest level in 13 weeks. The average 15-year fixed-rate home loan dropped to 3.07% from 3.16%.
Charlotte-based Truist Financial Corp., which was created from the late 2019 merger of BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Bank, releases its first quarterly financial report under that name.
CSX Corp., one of two long-haul commercial railroads serving the Charleston region, reports quarterly financial results.
Morgan Stanley reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for December.
The Federal Reserve releases industrial production for December.
U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for November.
The parent of Regions Bank reports quarterly financial results.
First Horizon Financial Corp. reports quarterly financial results.