TODAY
The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for August.
TUESDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for September.
Apparel maker Levi Strauss & Co. reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for August.
The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its September interest-rate meeting, when it lowered its target rate by a quarter point. It was the second such cut since July, and the first reductions since the Great Recession more than 10 years ago. Not everyone agreed: Three of the Fed's 10 voting board members broke ranks, with one camp pressing to leave rates unchanged and another calling for a deeper half-point cut.
U.S. Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for August.
THURSDAY
The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors releases preliminary home sales figures for September.
Delta Air Lines, the largest carrier at Charleston International based on boardings, reports quarterly financial results.
U.S. Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for September.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they barely budged despite downward pressure from lackluster economic data. The average for the 30-year fixed-rate home loan ticked up to 3.65% from 3.64%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 3.14% from 3.16%. The 5-year adjustable rate average was unchanged at 3.38%.
FRIDAY
Global financial giant Citigroup Inc. reports quarterly financial results, kicking off the start of earnings season.