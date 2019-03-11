TODAY
The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors releases preliminary February home sales numbers. Volume for January plunged 16 percent from the same month last year. The partial shutdown of the federal government was partly to blame for the decline.
The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce releases statewide and regional jobless figures for February.
U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for December and January.
TUESDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases the Consumer Price Index for February.
U.S. Treasury releases the federal budget for February.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for February.
U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods for January.
U.S. Commerce Department releases construction spending for January.
THURSDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for February.
U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for January.
Freddie Mac, the home loan financier, releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they rose modestly but remained slightly lower from a year ago. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage increased to 4.41% from 4.35%. The 15-year, fixed-rate loan rose to an average of 3.83% from 3.77%.
FRIDAY
The Federal Reserve releases industrial production for February.
U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for January.
U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for December.