TUESDAY
Global banking giant Citigroup Inc. releases quarterly financial results, marking the start of earnings season. Also announcing results: Nashville-based Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., which owns the former Southcoast Community Bank branch network in the Charleston area.
U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for December.
Synovus Financial Corp., Wells Fargo & Co., and JPMorgan Chase & Co. release quarterly financial results.
Spartanburg-based Denny’s Corp. participates in the 21st Annual ICR Conference in Orlando. A scheduled 11:30 a.m. presentation will be available via a live audio webcast at investor.dennys.com.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for December
U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for November.
The National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for January.
The Federal Reserve releases its monthly "Beige Book" of regional economic conditions around the country.
U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for November.
Bank of America Corp., CSX Corp., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and PNC Financial Services Group Inc. release quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for December.
Home-loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they continued to fall, dropping to their lowest levels in 9 months. The average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dipped to 4.45% from 4.51%. The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate home loans fell to 3.89% from 3.99%.
American Express Co., BB&T Corp., and Netflix Inc. release quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
The Federal Reserve releases industrial production figures for December.
Regions Financial Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. release quarterly financial results. Both lenders have operations in the Charleston region.