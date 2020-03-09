The week ahead in business

TUESDAY
Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf, the new leader of the largest bank doing business in South Carolina, appears before the House Financial Services Committee. Questions will likely focus on the 2016 sales scandal that rocked the company and has led to about $7 billion in settlements with various government regulators.
Spartan Motors, which upfits locally made Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans and plans to hire more than 300 workers at its Fain Street plant in North Charleston, reports quarterly financial results.
Dick's Sporting Goods, which has about a dozen stores in South Carolina, reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases the Consumer Price Index for February.
U.S. Treasury releases the federal budget for February.
THURSDAY
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they dropped to all-time lows as anxiety over risks to the economy deepened amid the viral outbreak crisis. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan plummeted to 3.29% from 3.45%. The new rate is the lowest level since Freddie Mac started tracking it in 1971. The steep decline came in a week when the Federal Reserve made a surprise emergency cut in its benchmark interest rate to support the economy in the face of the spreading coronavirus.
Adobe, Oracle Corp., Dollar General, Ulta Beauty and The Gap Inc. report quarterly financial results.
U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for February.
FRIDAY
Trucking giant Daseke Inc., which bought North Charleston-based Bulldog Hiway Express in 2015, reports quarterly financial results.