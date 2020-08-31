The week ahead in business

TODAY
Pandemic-fueled technology breakout Zoom Video Communications reports quarterly financial results.
Greenville-based technology manufacturer ScanSource reports quarterly financial results, which originally were scheduled for release last week.
TUESDAY
The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for August.
U.S. Commerce Department releases construction spending for July.
H&R Block reports quarterly financial results.
Shoe Carnival reports quarterly financial results.
Furniture, electronics and appliance retailer Conn's Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
Payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in August.
The Federal Reserve releases its monthly "Beige Book" of regional economic conditions.
Retail bellwether Macy's Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Scientific Applications International Corp., a defense contractor with a large presence in the Charleston region, reports quarterly financial results.
Copart Inc., an automobile auction business with sales sites in Harleyville, Greer, Gaston and Spartanburg, reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
U.S. Department of Labor releases weekly jobless claims numbers.
U.S. Commerce Department releases international trade data for July.
U.S. Labor Department releases second-quarter productivity and costs data
The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for August.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates Last week, they reversed course and fell for the first time in two weeks as the federal government delayed implementation of the adverse market refinance fee. The 30-year fixed-rate average dropped to 2.91% from 2.99%. The 15-year fixed-rate average fell to 2.46% from 2.54%. The five-year adjustable rate average was unchanged at 2.91%.
Campbell Soup Co. reports quarterly financial results.
Arts-and-crafts retailer Michaels reports quarterly financial results.
Signet Jewelers Ltd. reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases employment data for August.