The week ahead in business

TODAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases factory orders for March.
Shake Shack, which made headlines when it obtained and later returned a $10 million emergency loan from the Small Business Administration, reports quarterly financial results and provides a look at the economic impact of the coronavirus on the U.S. restaurant industry.
Tyson Foods, which has had to close numerous meatpacking plants because of the coronavirus, reports quarterly financial results.
Bluegreen Vacations Corp., which owns the Lodge Alley Inn timeshare development on East Bay Street in downtown Charleston and Hilton Head Island and Myrtle Beach properties, reports quarterly financial results.
Northwoods Mall owner CBL & Associates Properties Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases international trade data for March.
The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for April.
Daniel Island-based technology firm Blackbaud Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Dominion Energy, which bought South Carolina Electric & Gas last year, reports quarterly financial results
North Charleston paper mill owner WestRock Co. reports quarterly financial results.
Spartanburg-based restaurant operator and franchisor Denny's Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
The Walt Disney Co. reports quarterly financial results.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reports quarterly financial results,
WEDNESDAY
Payroll processor ADP releases its employment survey for April.
Daniel Island-based software firm Benefitfocus Inc. reports quarterly financial results. Last week, the company announced it was cutting 17% of its workforce, or 250 jobs, and projected an $11 million loss.
General Motors reports quarterly financial results.
CVS Health Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
T-Mobile reports quarterly financial results.
Boeing 787 supplier Spirit Aerosystems Holdings reports quarterly financial results.
Spirit Airlines reports quarterly financial results.
Upstate-based lender Regional Management Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases first-quarter productivity data.
U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they plummeted to the lowest levels in the history of the 49-year-old survey of 125 lenders. The 30-year fixed-rate average tumbled to 3.23% from 3.33%. The 15-year fixed-rate average dropped to 2.77% from 2.86%. Some experts predict mortgage rates will drop even more in the weeks ahead.
The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for March.
Brewing giant AnheuserBusch InBev reports quarterly financial results.
Uber reports quarterly financial results.
JetBlue Airways reports quarterly financial results.
YETI Holdings reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases employment data for April, when tens of millions of workers lost their jobs as the coronavirus pandemic temporarily sidelined large segments of the economy.
U.S. Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for March.
Hotel giant Marriott International reports quarterly financial results.
Fort Mill-based paper manufacturer Domtar Corp. reports quarterly financial results.