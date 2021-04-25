The week ahead in business

MONDAY
The board of state-owned utility Santee Cooper meets in Pinopolis.
U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods for March.
- Tesla releases quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
- Standard & Poor's reports S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for February.
- The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for April.
- Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.
- Microsoft reports quarterly financial results.
- Google parent Alphabet reports quarterly financial results.
- United Parcel Service reports quarterly financial results.
- Starbucks reports quarterly financial results.
- Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
- Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and projections due at 2 p.m.
- Boeing Co. releases quarterly financial results.
- Daniel Island-based technology stalwart Blackbaud Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
- North Charleston-based chemical maker Ingevity Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
- Apple reports quarterly financial results.
- Facebook reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases first-quarter gross domestic product.
- The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for March.
- Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they pulled back for the third week in a row as U.S. Treasury yields continued to push them lower. The 30-year fixed-rate average fell to 2.97% from 3.04%. The 15-year fixed-rate average fell to 2.29% from 2.35%. Most experts don't expect the declines to last.
- Amazon reports quarterly financial results.
- Comcast reports quarterly financial results.
- Greenville-based Delta Apparel reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
- U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for March.