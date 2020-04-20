The week ahead in business

TODAY
Charlotte-based Truist Financial Corp., which was created in December when BB&T Corp. bought Southeast rival SunTrust Banks, reports its first full quarter post-merger financial results.
International Business Machines Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., which has 10 bank branches in the Charleston area, reports quarterly financial results
ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. reports quarterly financial results
TUESDAY
The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for March.
United Community Banks Inc., which is operated from Greenville and has about three dozen coastal and Upstate branches in South Carolina, reports quarterly financial results.
United Airlines Holdings Inc. reports quarterly financial results
The Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results.
Procter & Gamble Co. reports quarterly financial results.
Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Philip Morris International Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Lockheed Martin Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
NextEra Energy, which has submitted the sole bid to buy Moncks Corner-based utility Santee Cooper, reports quarterly financial results.
Facebook Inc. reports quarterly financial results
AT&T Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Electric-car maker Tesla reports quarterly financial results
CSX Corp., one of two major commercial railroad operators serving the Charleston region, reports quarterly financial results
PayPal Holdings Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Dominos's Pizza reports quarterly financial results.
Credit card giant Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results
THURSDAY
South State Corp., the Columbia-based parent of South State Bank, reports quarterly financial results ahead of its proposed merger with Florida's CenterState Bank.
Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results.
Home builder PulteGroup Inc. reports quarterly financial results
United Bankshares Inc., which is expected to finalize its purchase of Charleston-based CresCom Bank on May 1, reports quarterly financial results.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they hovered near all-time lows amid fresh signs of severe pandemic-induced damage to the economy and the housing market. The average on the benchmark 30-year home loan slipped to 3.31% from 3.33%. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 2.80% from 2.77%.
U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for March.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods data for March.
American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Verizon Communications Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
American Express Corp. reports quarterly financial results.