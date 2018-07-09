TODAY
The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for May.
TUESDAY
The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors releases preliminary homes sales figures for June. In May, low inventory levels led to flat sales compared to the same month a year ago, following a 5.6% jump in April. Though June 11, about 7,400 homes in the region had sold at a median price of $263,940.
U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for May.
Snack and beverage giant PepsiCo Inc. releases quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for June.
U.S. Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for May.
THURSDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for June.
Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell, offering a slight degree of relief to would-be home buyers. The average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages dropped to 4.52% from 4.55%, its 5th decline in 6 weeks. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans slipped to 3.99% from 4.04%.
U.S. Treasury releases federal budget for June.
FRIDAY
Three major U.S. banks release quarterly financial results: Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Well Fargo & Co.