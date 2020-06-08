The week ahead in business

TODAY
The merger between Columbia-based South State Corp., the parent of the largest bank headquartered in South Carolina, and CenterState Bank of Winter Haven, Fla., is scheduled to close. The combined lender will be called South State Bank.
TUESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for April.
U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for April.
Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.
Department store bellwether Macy's Inc. reports preliminary quarterly financial results.
Signet Jewelers Ltd., the parent company of several jewelry store chains, including Kay, Jared and Zales, reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors releases preliminary home sales figures for May.
U.S. Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for May.
U.S. Treasury releases federal budget for May.
Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates. A statement and economic forecast will be released at a press conference at 2:30 p.m.
Chico's FAS reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for May.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they made little movement as the U.S. economy showed signs that the worst of the coronavirus-fueled recession may have passed. The average interest charged on a 30-year mortgage was 3.18%, up from 3.15% a week earlier and down from 3.82% a year ago. The average 15-year mortgage rate was unchanged at 2.62%, which compares to 3.28% a year ago.
Lululemon Athletica Inc. reports quarterly financial results.