TODAY
The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home sales index for November.
TUESDAY
Standard & Poor's releases its S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for October.
The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for December.
The U.S. bond market closes early, at 2 p.m., for New Year's Eve.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. stock and bonds markets are closed for the New Year's Day holiday.
THURSDAY
U.S. Department of Labor releases weekly jobless claims.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they were little changed, remaining at historically low levels to prod prospective homebuyers. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked up to 3.74%, from 3.73%. The benchmark rate stood at 4.55% a year ago. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage was 3.19%, unchanged.
FRIDAY
The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its Dec. 10-11 policy meeting, when it held interest rates steady after a series of cuts that lifted markets and countered recession fears amid the ongoing trade uncertainty. Policymakers described the move as "appropriate" to help prolong the nation's economic expansion, now in its 11th year.
U.S. Commerce Department releases construction spending figures for November.
Automakers release vehicle sales for December.
The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for December.