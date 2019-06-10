TODAY
The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors releases preliminary home sales data for May. The report comes on the heels of back-to-back declines of 3% in April and 9% in March. A lack of housing at lower price points was one cause, the group said.
U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for April.
TUESDAY
The S.C. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in an appeal that seeks to challenge a construction permit the state issued for a new cruise ship terminal at the Port of Charleston.
U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for May.
Women's retailer Chico's FAS Inc. and tax giant H&R Block report quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for May.
U.S. Treasury releases federal budget for May.
Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Jos. A Banks and the Men's Wearhouse parent Tailored Brands Inc. report quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell for the sixth consecutive week. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dipped to 3.82% from 3.99%. The average on 15-year, fixed-rate home loans declined to 3.28% from 3.46%.
Broadcom Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for May.
The Federal Reserve releases industrial production for May.
U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for April.