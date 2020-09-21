The week ahead in business

TUESDAY
The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales figures for August.
Nike Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
AutoZone reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
The S.C. State Ports Authority board meets.
General Mills reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
Costco Wholesale reports quarterly financial results.
CarMax reports quarterly financial results.
Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants reports quarterly financial results.
U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for August.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rate averages. Last week, they barely budged and hovered at historically low levels. The average on the benchmark 30-year home loan edged up to 2.87% from 2.86%. The 15-year mortgage fixed-rate average slipped to 2.35% from 2.37%. Housing demand continues as one of the few bright spots in the pandemic-hobbled economy. Spurred by the low loan rates, first-time home purchases jumped 19% in August from July, to the highest monthly level ever tracked, according to Freddie Mac. Still, the lack of available homes for sale is a constraint.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods for August.