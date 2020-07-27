The week ahead in business

TODAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods data for June.
The parent company of Ameris Bank reports quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices in 20 large U.S. cities for May.
The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for July.
Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.
Spartanburg-based restaurant operator Denny's Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
The parent of First Citizens Bank reports quarterly financial results.
Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
Pfizer reports quarterly financial results.
McDonald's Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
3M reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for June.
Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; a statement and economic forecast will be released at 2 p.m., followed by a news conference at 2:30 p.m.
Boeing Co., one of the Charleston region's largest employers, reports quarterly financial results.
Daniel Island-based technology stalwart Blackbaud Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
North Charleston-based chemical maker Ingevity Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
Greenville-based Delta Apparel reports quarterly financial results.
Northwoods Mall owner CBL & Associates Properties reports quarterly financial results.
Facebook reports quarterly financial results.
General Motors reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases second-quarter gross domestic product data.
U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they rose for the first time in weeks. The 30-year fixed-rate averaged 3.01%, up from 2.98% a week earlier. The 15-year fixed-rate averaged 2.54%, up from 2.48%.
Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Google parent Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Amazon.com reports quarterly financial results.
South State Corp. reports quarterly financial results, its first since the banking company moved its headquarters from Columbia to central Florida.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for June.
Dominion Energy reports quarterly financial results.
Merck & Co. reports quarterly financial results.
Exxon Mobil reports quarterly financial results.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reports quarterly financial results.