TODAY
Albany International Corp., which manufactures industrial fabrics at a plant in St. Stephen, releases quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
Spartanburg-based restaurant operator Denny's Corp. and Greenville-based consumer finance lender Regional Management Corp. release quarterly financial results.
U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for December.
U.S. Treasury releases federal budget for January.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for January.
North Charleston-based specialty chemical maker Ingevity Corp. releases quarterly financial results. Other companies reporting earnings include: Hilton Worldwide Holdings; Hyatt Hotels; Tanger Factory Outlet Centers; and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
THURSDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for January
Freddie Mac, the home-loan financier, releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell to a 10-month low, spurring on potential home buyers for the upcoming season. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage eased to 4.41% from 4.46%. The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate loans declined to 3.84% from 3.89%.
Hartsville-based packaging company Sonoco Products Inc. releases quarterly financial results. Other companies reporting earnings include: Coca-Cola Co. and Duke Energy.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for January.
The Federal Reserve releases industrial production for January.
U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for December.
U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for December.
Choice Hotels International, Deere & Co., Pepsico Inc. and Wabco Holdings release quarterly financial results.