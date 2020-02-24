The week ahead in business

TODAY
East Cooper Medical Center owner Tenet Healthcare Corp. and department store operator Dillard's report quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
Daniel Island-based software firm Benefitfocus Inc. and Upstate-based consumer lender Regional Management report quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include Home Depot, Macy's and Toll Brothers.
Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for December.
The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for February.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for January.
Rock Hill-based three-dimensional printing manufacturer 3D Systems reports quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: Lowe's, TJ Maxx and Marshalls parent TJX Corp., Marriott International, Office Depot and Wendy's
THURSDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods for January.
U.S. Commerce Department releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product.
The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for January.
J.C. Penney, Best Buy, Chico's, Gap Inc. and Spartan Motors report quarterly financial results.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac reports weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they ticked higher while remaining far below year-ago levels, which has provided a boost to home sales. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage loan rose to 3.49% from 3.47%. The average on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage also increased slightly, to 2.99% from 2.97%.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for January.
Lodge Alley Inn owner Bluegreen Vacations report quarterly financial results.